Phala Network (PHA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.20 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $165.25 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

