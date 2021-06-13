Phantasma Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $22.42 million and $193,447.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,988.71 or 0.99930179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

