Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.23

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Phantasma has a market cap of $23.06 million and $108,442.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,228.46 or 1.00106844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008589 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

