PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the May 13th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 502,268,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,704,032. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

