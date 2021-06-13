PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the May 13th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 502,268,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,704,032. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile
