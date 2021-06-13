PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $172,956.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00805138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.76 or 0.08098988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084423 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

