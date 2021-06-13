Phore Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $9,423.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00504393 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,327,804 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

