Photon (PHO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Photon has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $136,656.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,456.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.21 or 0.06351878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.27 or 0.01554297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00433533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00148947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00665690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00433074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006990 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039490 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,046,717,807 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.