PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 225,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 174,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,503. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $107.62 million, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.12.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at $898,946. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

