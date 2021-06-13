Pickle Finance Price Hits $12.32 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $12.32 or 0.00031668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $17.85 million and $7.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00801383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.22 or 0.08062668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00084282 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,456,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,352 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

