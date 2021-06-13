PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Hits $3.46 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00009593 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.16 million and $140.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00162816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00195835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.01127977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.92 or 1.00052590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

