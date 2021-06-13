PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $118,379.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00782486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00085138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.42 or 0.08075830 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,134,192 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

