Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Up 173.3% in May

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the May 13th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.