Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on PGENY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Pigeon stock remained flat at $$7.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30. Pigeon has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

