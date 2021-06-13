Pigeoncoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $44,512.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.