PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 57.0% in May

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 13th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE PZC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,062. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.