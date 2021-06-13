PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 53.0% in May

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,259. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

