Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $6,011.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00437551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003538 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.68 or 0.01050372 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,519,999 coins and its circulating supply is 428,259,563 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

