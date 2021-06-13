Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,978 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

