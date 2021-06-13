Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of Altus Midstream worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $68.54 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

