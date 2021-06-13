Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 187,242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 274,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in M.D.C. by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDC opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

