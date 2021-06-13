Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

ETRN opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

