Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $46.93 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.