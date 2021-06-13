Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the May 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 448.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 245,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200,475 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

