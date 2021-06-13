Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $162.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

