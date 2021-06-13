Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $773.64 million and $1.52 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00011376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00342524 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00153090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00217362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,698,415 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.