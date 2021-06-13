PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,609.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,838,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

