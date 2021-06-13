Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Tops $121,972.88

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Pirl has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $121,972.88 and $620.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.82 or 0.06586472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00448277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.98 or 0.01589726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00153753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.13 or 0.00678516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00452195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007424 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

