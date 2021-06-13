Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 41% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Pirl has a market cap of $170,656.19 and $8.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,186.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.09 or 0.06367213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.05 or 0.01569547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00434513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00149720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00669058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00436855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040668 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

