Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $112,877.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.00811955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.90 or 0.08087167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084176 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.