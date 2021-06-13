PIVX One Day Trading Volume Hits $491,078.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $50.18 million and approximately $491,078.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

