Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $7.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $31.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.66 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.28 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55,204 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

