Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.