Plair (PLA) Price Tops $0.0001

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $5,683.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00058637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00795304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.47 or 0.08225432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085768 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.