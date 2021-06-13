PlatonCoin (PLTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $298,303.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $298,303.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00791630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.06 or 0.07979119 BTC.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin (PLTC) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,244,012 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.