Playcent 1-Day Volume Tops $118,475.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $2.46 million and $118,475.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00791731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.67 or 0.08063131 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.