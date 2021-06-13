PlayFuel (PLF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.33 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $2.33 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00059105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00796216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.77 or 0.08113612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00084972 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

