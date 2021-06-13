Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,426.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00164316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.01135637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,037.58 or 1.00320745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.