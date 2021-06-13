Playkey (PKT) Hits One Day Volume of $91,314.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Playkey has a total market cap of $302,278.80 and $91,314.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00059480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00805519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.18 or 0.08043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00084227 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

