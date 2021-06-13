PlotX (PLOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $1.93 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00808825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.85 or 0.08063153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084133 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

