pNetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.66 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $35.72 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00806096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.07 or 0.08117811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084455 BTC.

About pNetwork

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,040,159 coins and its circulating supply is 32,449,995 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

