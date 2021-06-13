pNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $33.67 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00793789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.67 or 0.08243060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

About pNetwork

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,040,179 coins and its circulating supply is 32,450,574 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.