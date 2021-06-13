POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0342 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $89,459.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,466,239 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.