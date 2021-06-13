Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 13th total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,465. Points International has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Points International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCOM. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Points International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

