POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the May 13th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PORBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

POLA Orbis stock remained flat at $$19.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.29.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

