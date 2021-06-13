Polis Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Polis has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $3,506.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $805.13 or 0.02066943 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.