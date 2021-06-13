Polkadex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $20.94 or 0.00056687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.01114374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.38 or 0.99804019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.