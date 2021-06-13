Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,890.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $126.38 or 0.00325459 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00789856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.32 or 0.08076512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084270 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

