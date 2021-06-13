PolypuX (PUX) Market Cap Tops $77,684.19

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $77,684.19 and $6,465.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00167201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00188023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.01140391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,933.02 or 0.99813970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

