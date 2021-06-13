Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00011344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.01121142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.50 or 0.99803904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.