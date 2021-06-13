Poolz Finance Price Reaches $4.10 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00010450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00186124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.55 or 0.01080866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.89 or 1.00013524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

